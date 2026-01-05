Dutch Court to Rule on Nexperia's Future Amid Industry Disruptions

A Dutch court is poised to scrutinize allegations of mismanagement at Nexperia during a hearing on January 14. This chip maker, essential to the automotive sector, has been embroiled in a dispute that disturbed chip supplies.

The Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber intervened in October, suspending Nexperia's former CEO Zhang Xuezheng and reallocating Wingtech's shares to a Dutch lawyer. This sparked a broader controversy that saw the Dutch government briefly control Nexperia in September, only to reverse its decision later.

The hearing will determine whether a formal investigation is warranted, according to Nexperia, which backs inquiries into dubious business practices. Wingtech's representative confirmed the looming court date, signaling a crucial juncture in this ongoing corporate saga.