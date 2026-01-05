Questions Mount as Tragic Swiss Ski Resort Fire Claims 40 Lives

Authorities in Switzerland are under pressure to provide answers following a tragic fire at a ski resort bar that claimed 40 lives, mostly teenagers. The fire in Crans-Montana has prompted condolences from global leaders and a criminal investigation focused on the bar's operators.

The blaze, apparently sparked by sparkling candles, led to a swift investigation. Prosecutors have identified the East European teenage victims but have not detained the bar's owners, citing no flight risk. Anger is mounting, with local media questioning why the operators remain free.

A silent procession was held in Crans-Montana to honor the deceased, with calls for a thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies. Authorities are scrutinizing safety measures at the bar, including age checks and soundproofing, while Italian leaders demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)