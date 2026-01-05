Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests
The Jharkhand Congress organized a protest march in Ranchi against the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the MGNREGA. This new law extends work days to 125 but is criticized for undermining worker rights. The protest drew attention to perceived losses in rural employment rights previously secured under MGNREGA.
In Ranchi, the Jharkhand Congress took to the streets, mobilizing thousands in a march against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, known as VB-G RAM G.
The act replaces the MGNREGA, promising 125 days of work annually instead of 100. However, Congress leaders argue it erodes workers' rights and opportunities.
Prominent voices, including Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju, vowed to escalate the protest statewide, asserting that essential rights under MGNREGA are now absent in the new legislation.
