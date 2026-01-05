Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

In Ranchi, the Jharkhand Congress took to the streets, mobilizing thousands in a march against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, known as VB-G RAM G.

The act replaces the MGNREGA, promising 125 days of work annually instead of 100. However, Congress leaders argue it erodes workers' rights and opportunities.

Prominent voices, including Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju, vowed to escalate the protest statewide, asserting that essential rights under MGNREGA are now absent in the new legislation.

