Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

The Jharkhand Congress organized a protest march in Ranchi against the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the MGNREGA. This new law extends work days to 125 but is criticized for undermining worker rights. The protest drew attention to perceived losses in rural employment rights previously secured under MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:33 IST
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, the Jharkhand Congress took to the streets, mobilizing thousands in a march against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, known as VB-G RAM G.

The act replaces the MGNREGA, promising 125 days of work annually instead of 100. However, Congress leaders argue it erodes workers' rights and opportunities.

Prominent voices, including Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju, vowed to escalate the protest statewide, asserting that essential rights under MGNREGA are now absent in the new legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

 India
2
ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

 India
3
Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

 India
4
Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026