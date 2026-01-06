Rajasthan MLAs Face Scrutiny Over Alleged Fund Misuse

Rajasthan's Assembly Ethics Committee convened for a second session with three MLAs implicated in a corruption inquiry. The legislators, accused of soliciting commissions in exchange for fund releases, presented evidence before the committee on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Kailash Verma confirmed the panel's engagement with both the MLAs and the journalist responsible for the sting operation. Verma stated that a detailed examination and potentially legal advice would precede any conclusion delivered to the Speaker of the Assembly.

The allegations stem from a report identifying BJP, Congress, and Independent MLAs, highlighting potential misuse of MLA Local Area Development Scheme funds. Meanwhile, a state-formed high-level committee continues its investigation, suspending related transactions during the inquiry.

