Campus Safety Bolstered with New Police Booths at DU

In a significant move to strengthen campus security, the University of Delhi's North Campus has inaugurated two police booths: a Pink Booth at Miranda House College and an Integrated Police Booth at the Arts Faculty. This initiative, aimed at increasing police visibility, was launched on Monday in collaboration with the Delhi Police.

Officials stated that the booths, located near Patel Chest and Gate No. 4 of the Arts Faculty on Chhatra Marg, are strategically placed to cover some of the city's busiest and most sensitive student zones. The ceremony saw the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, alongside university officials and college principals.

The Pink Booth, manned by women police personnel, symbolizes security and empowerment. It's designed to cater to all community sections, offering services such as e-FIR registration and cyber complaints. This marks a collaborative effort to ensure campus safety, with modern facilities like CCTV and Wi-Fi supporting the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)