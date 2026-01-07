Karnataka Bills: Governor's Approval Sparks Legislative Momentum

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has given his approval to seven of the 16 pieces of legislation presented by the state government. This decision was confirmed as of Wednesday, according to an official communication.

The approved acts include significant legislative amendments such as the Karnataka Appropriation Act, Labour Welfare Fund Amendment, and the Greater Bengaluru Second Amendment Act. These bills have now been included in the state gazette, signaling their formal enactment.

However, several noteworthy bills remain in limbo, including the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill and the Social Boycott Prevention Bill. Additionally, the Governor returned the Tank Conservation and Development Authority Amendment Bill for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)