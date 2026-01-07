Karnataka Bills: Governor's Approval Sparks Legislative Momentum
The Karnataka Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has approved seven out of 16 proposed bills from the state government. Among those approved are amendments related to labor welfare, private medical establishments, and heritage area development. Controversial bills on hate speech and social boycott remain pending. The Tank Conservation bill was returned for reconsideration.
- Country:
- India
The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has given his approval to seven of the 16 pieces of legislation presented by the state government. This decision was confirmed as of Wednesday, according to an official communication.
The approved acts include significant legislative amendments such as the Karnataka Appropriation Act, Labour Welfare Fund Amendment, and the Greater Bengaluru Second Amendment Act. These bills have now been included in the state gazette, signaling their formal enactment.
However, several noteworthy bills remain in limbo, including the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill and the Social Boycott Prevention Bill. Additionally, the Governor returned the Tank Conservation and Development Authority Amendment Bill for further review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment
Censor Certification Dilemma: 'Jana Nayagan' Awaits Release Approval
Health Headlines: Significant Developments in Drug Approvals and Public Health Policies
Sindhudurg Airport Soars to New Heights with 24x7 Operations Approval