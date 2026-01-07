Left Menu

Karnataka Bills: Governor's Approval Sparks Legislative Momentum

The Karnataka Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has approved seven out of 16 proposed bills from the state government. Among those approved are amendments related to labor welfare, private medical establishments, and heritage area development. Controversial bills on hate speech and social boycott remain pending. The Tank Conservation bill was returned for reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:23 IST
Karnataka Bills: Governor's Approval Sparks Legislative Momentum
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has given his approval to seven of the 16 pieces of legislation presented by the state government. This decision was confirmed as of Wednesday, according to an official communication.

The approved acts include significant legislative amendments such as the Karnataka Appropriation Act, Labour Welfare Fund Amendment, and the Greater Bengaluru Second Amendment Act. These bills have now been included in the state gazette, signaling their formal enactment.

However, several noteworthy bills remain in limbo, including the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill and the Social Boycott Prevention Bill. Additionally, the Governor returned the Tank Conservation and Development Authority Amendment Bill for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

 Global
2
Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

 India
3
Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

 India
4
BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026