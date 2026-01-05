Outbreak in Indore: Water Contamination Crisis Deepens

Indore is witnessing an escalating health crisis as contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura region continues to wreak havoc, with 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhoea confirmed on Monday. The official death toll has risen to seven, though locals claim 17 fatalities have occurred.

In response, authorities have deployed around 200 health teams to conduct real-time household surveys using the Kobo tool, assessing conditions and ensuring chlorinated water availability. Medical teams have been distributing oral rehydration salts, zinc tablets, and purification instructions to affected households.

Efforts are underway to provide comprehensive care and preventive measures, including deploying ambulances, deploying doctors, and offering free treatments. The goal remains to restore access to safe drinking water and prevent further health complications in the area.