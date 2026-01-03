Left Menu

Indore Battles Diarrhoea Outbreak with Ring Survey Initiative

Authorities in Indore have initiated a 'ring survey' in Bhagirathpura to combat a diarrhoea outbreak from contaminated water. By inspecting 5,079 homes and screening 25,395 people, 65 cases were identified and treated. Six official deaths have been reported, with ongoing efforts to control the situation.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to contain a diarrhoea outbreak, Indore authorities have launched a 'ring survey' in the Bhagirathpura area aimed at early patient identification and treatment.

Civic teams visited over 5,000 households, screening more than 25,000 people. Out of these, 65 individuals were identified with mild symptoms and provided with primary care, according to health department officials.

With the outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water, the survey aims to pinpoint the source and spread of the disease. At least 16 teams, including medical and nursing personnel, are conducting health checks in 50 households surrounding each hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

