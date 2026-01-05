Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

An individual was detained early Monday after breaking into Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home, causing property damage, according to the US Secret Service.

The suspect, identified as William Defoor from Crestview Hills, Kentucky, was found by agents shortly after midnight attempting to enter the residence, east of Cincinnati.

Defoor, 26, faces charges including vandalism and criminal trespass, with court records highlighting previous offenses. The Secret Service works closely with local law enforcement for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)