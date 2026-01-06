Left Menu

Daring Capture: South Delhi Shooters Apprehended

Two gang sharpshooters wanted in the murder of a dairy businessman in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri were captured after a shootout. The suspects, involved in Ratan Lal's murder, were intercepted following a tip-off. An exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to injuries for both suspects, while police avoided harm.

Updated: 06-01-2026 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two sharpshooters linked to a gang were arrested following a dramatic shootout on Tuesday in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. The duo was wanted for the murder of Ratan Lal, a dairy businessman.

The suspects, absent since the crime, were stopped by the Crime Branch team based on a tip-off. The encounter escalated when the criminals fired at the police, prompting officers to return fire in self-defense.

Both suspects were injured in the crossfire and subdued. A police officer's bulletproof jacket saved him from injury during the gunfire exchange. Ratan Lal was killed on November 30 last year in a premeditated attack where 69 bullets were fired at him outside his home.

