Daring Capture: South Delhi Shooters Apprehended

Two sharpshooters linked to a gang were arrested following a dramatic shootout on Tuesday in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. The duo was wanted for the murder of Ratan Lal, a dairy businessman.

The suspects, absent since the crime, were stopped by the Crime Branch team based on a tip-off. The encounter escalated when the criminals fired at the police, prompting officers to return fire in self-defense.

Both suspects were injured in the crossfire and subdued. A police officer's bulletproof jacket saved him from injury during the gunfire exchange. Ratan Lal was killed on November 30 last year in a premeditated attack where 69 bullets were fired at him outside his home.