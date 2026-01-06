Left Menu

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has taken serious notice of a recent protest by the students' union, where slogans deemed provocative were raised against Indian political leaders. The university has sought police intervention, highlighting the potential threat to campus harmony and asserting the action's disregard for constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:50 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has raised serious concerns over a protest organized by the students' union on Monday night. The protest, held at the Sabarmati premises, involved students raising slogans considered provoking and inflammatory against the current political administration.

In a statement, JNU condemned the action, describing it as a 'willful disrespect for constitutional institutions' and emphasizing the distinction between dissent and hate speech. The protest coincided with a recent judicial verdict and included slogans against high-profile political figures, prompting the university to request police action.

The administration has urged stakeholders to abandon such activities and emphasized maintaining peace on campus. Authorities, including security officials, have been asked to collaborate with police investigations. The incident is alleged to potentially disrupt campus harmony and poses a risk to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

