Uttar Pradesh Publishes Revised Draft Electoral Roll After Intensive Revision

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been released following a special intensive revision, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Of the original 15.44 crore voters, the revised roll includes 12.55 crore, with nearly 2.89 crore excluded due to various reasons.

The omissions were attributed to deaths, permanent migrations, or multiple registrations. Despite initial plans to complete the revision by December 11, the process was extended to December 26 after a large number of names were found missing. This necessitated the creation of 15,030 new polling stations due to a change in voter cap per station from 1,500 to 1,200.

Rinwa noted that the draft now covers all districts and constituencies, with a one-month period for claims and objections running from January 6 to February 6. The process involved over 1.7 lakh booths and was supported by political parties' booth-level agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)