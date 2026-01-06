Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Publishes Revised Draft Electoral Roll After Intensive Revision

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, revised after a special intensive revision, has been published, retaining 12.55 crore voters out of an original 15.44 crore. The excluded voters, due to deaths, migration, or multiple registrations, led to additional polling stations and extended deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Publishes Revised Draft Electoral Roll After Intensive Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been released following a special intensive revision, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Of the original 15.44 crore voters, the revised roll includes 12.55 crore, with nearly 2.89 crore excluded due to various reasons.

The omissions were attributed to deaths, permanent migrations, or multiple registrations. Despite initial plans to complete the revision by December 11, the process was extended to December 26 after a large number of names were found missing. This necessitated the creation of 15,030 new polling stations due to a change in voter cap per station from 1,500 to 1,200.

Rinwa noted that the draft now covers all districts and constituencies, with a one-month period for claims and objections running from January 6 to February 6. The process involved over 1.7 lakh booths and was supported by political parties' booth-level agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026