Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

On Tuesday, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a bold statement encouraging voters to take cash distributed by political parties during elections, suggesting its utilization for worthwhile projects such as constructing toilets if the recipients find it unethical.

Addressing a rally ahead of the Latur civic polls, Owaisi condemned the Modi government's foreign policy and criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He claimed that AIMIM's participation compelled rivals to dole out cash. He underscored the importance of minority political power, criticizing past failures to develop regions inhabited by Dalits and Muslims adequately.

Owaisi took the BJP to task for focusing on nationalism while ignoring pressing issues like farmer suicides and unemployment. He further criticized the Maharashtra government's dwindling support for the 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, questioned the loyalty of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and highlighted the neglect in minority areas during Congress's rule in Latur.

(With inputs from agencies.)