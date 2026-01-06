Left Menu

Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urges voters to accept cash from political parties only to invest it wisely. In a Latur rally, he criticized the BJP’s foreign policy, the Waqf Amendment Act, and Maharashtra’s inequitable development. He called for minority empowerment and criticized past governance failures in Latur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:34 IST
Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a bold statement encouraging voters to take cash distributed by political parties during elections, suggesting its utilization for worthwhile projects such as constructing toilets if the recipients find it unethical.

Addressing a rally ahead of the Latur civic polls, Owaisi condemned the Modi government's foreign policy and criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He claimed that AIMIM's participation compelled rivals to dole out cash. He underscored the importance of minority political power, criticizing past failures to develop regions inhabited by Dalits and Muslims adequately.

Owaisi took the BJP to task for focusing on nationalism while ignoring pressing issues like farmer suicides and unemployment. He further criticized the Maharashtra government's dwindling support for the 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, questioned the loyalty of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and highlighted the neglect in minority areas during Congress's rule in Latur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
2
G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

 Belgium
3
Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

 India
4
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026