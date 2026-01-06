Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urges voters to accept cash from political parties only to invest it wisely. In a Latur rally, he criticized the BJP’s foreign policy, the Waqf Amendment Act, and Maharashtra’s inequitable development. He called for minority empowerment and criticized past governance failures in Latur.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a bold statement encouraging voters to take cash distributed by political parties during elections, suggesting its utilization for worthwhile projects such as constructing toilets if the recipients find it unethical.
Addressing a rally ahead of the Latur civic polls, Owaisi condemned the Modi government's foreign policy and criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He claimed that AIMIM's participation compelled rivals to dole out cash. He underscored the importance of minority political power, criticizing past failures to develop regions inhabited by Dalits and Muslims adequately.
Owaisi took the BJP to task for focusing on nationalism while ignoring pressing issues like farmer suicides and unemployment. He further criticized the Maharashtra government's dwindling support for the 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, questioned the loyalty of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and highlighted the neglect in minority areas during Congress's rule in Latur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Owaisi
- elections
- voters
- political
- party
- cash
- minorities
- development
- criticism
- BJP
ALSO READ
Kerala Acts on Justice Koshy Report for Christian Minorities
Goa AAP ex-president Amit Palekar, acting state chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers resign from party.
Opposition Criticizes DMK's Pongal Cash Gift as Election Tactic
Cash Controversy Caught on Camera: TMC's Alleged Land Deal Exposed
Ruling Venezuelan party leader tells AP Maduro was at home on a military base when he was captured in US operation, reports AP.