Delhi Leaders Condemn JNU Protests Amid Court Decision

Delhi ministers criticized slogans at JNU against PM Modi after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Ministers expressed that such protests threaten the nation's stability, emphasizing the need for adherence to constitutional limits and court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated reaction to recent protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi ministers, including Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ashish Sood, voiced their disdain over slogans directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These protests followed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, key figures in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Videos circulating from the Monday night protests reveal students expressing dissent on campus, causing an uproar among political figures. Law Minister Kapil Mishra labeled the protesters as frustrated supporters of criminals, while Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the opposition to a court ruling, warning that such actions threaten the judicial system's integrity.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum in political discourse and condemned the involvement of political figures supporting accused individuals. The broader sentiment among BJP leaders, such as Karnail Singh and Harish Khurana, echoes a strong stance against anti-national activities, urging severe punishment for those undermining the nation's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

