Security Pledges for Ukraine Amidst Russian Threats
Ukraine is set to receive binding security guarantees from its allies, known as the 'Coalition of Willing'. The agreement aims to support Ukraine against potential Russian aggression, with military, intelligence, and diplomatic measures. Approval is pending a summit in Paris.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:46 IST
- Country:
- France
Ukraine is on the verge of securing solid security guarantees from its network of allies, collectively termed the 'Coalition of Willing'.
These pledges are drafted to offer assurance of support for Ukraine if it faces future armed aggressions from Russia. The proposed measures include military support, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic initiatives.
However, the draft awaits final approval at a leaders' summit scheduled to convene in Paris later today, where the details will be hammered out with the necessary consensus among Kyiv's allies.
