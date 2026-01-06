Left Menu

Delhi Gang Wars: Milkman Shot 69 Times in Cold-Blooded Execution

Delhi police arrested two men from the Neeraj Faridpuriya gang for the murder of dairy owner Ratan Lal Lohiya, who was shot 69 times. The killing, believed to be a revenge act tied to a property dispute, was linked to gang rivalry. Firearms were recovered during the arrest operation.

In a dramatic turn of events in South Delhi, the Delhi Police have detained two men from the notorious Neeraj Faridpuriya gang for the brutal killing of dairy owner Ratan Lal Lohiya. The victim was tragically shot 69 times, highlighting a terrifying instance of gang hostility and cold-blooded execution.

The arrest followed a high-tension encounter in Dwarka. The detained men, Kamal Adhana and Narender alias Nittu, hail from Faridabad, Haryana. Both individuals are no strangers to the law, with records implicating them in multiple criminal cases. Harefooted investigative work by the Crime Branch indicated the murder was a revenge act rooted in a complex property dispute.

The operation's success not only illustrates the severe gang conflicts menacingly brewing within the urban context but also reflects the persistent efforts of law enforcement in curtailing such violent confrontations. The authorities now delve into the murder's deeper motives, suspecting a contract hit possibly tied to earlier gang engagements.

