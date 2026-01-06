Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP, has raised concerns about the escalating corruption in Haryana, labeling it as proof of the state government's inefficacy. Recent statistics illustrate a startling 78.48% rise in corruption cases over the last five years, positioning Haryana seventh nationally in corruption rates.

Selja criticized the BJP government's rhetoric of 'zero tolerance' towards corruption, indicating that reality paints a different picture. She pointed out serious issues in the revenue, police, land, and administrative departments, which have adversely affected common people's lives.

Citing an incident in Dabwali, where a resident, overwhelmed by corruption, considered euthanasia, Selja described it as a dire warning for any sensitive government. She demanded unbiased probes into these cases and called for stringent actions against guilty officials for more accountable governance.

