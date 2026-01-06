Left Menu

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary, criticized the Haryana government for its rising corruption problem, citing an increase in cases by over 78% in five years. She highlighted the ineffectiveness of the BJP's anti-corruption stance using a troubling incident in Dabwali, and called for impartial investigations and more accountable governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:25 IST
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP, has raised concerns about the escalating corruption in Haryana, labeling it as proof of the state government's inefficacy. Recent statistics illustrate a startling 78.48% rise in corruption cases over the last five years, positioning Haryana seventh nationally in corruption rates.

Selja criticized the BJP government's rhetoric of 'zero tolerance' towards corruption, indicating that reality paints a different picture. She pointed out serious issues in the revenue, police, land, and administrative departments, which have adversely affected common people's lives.

Citing an incident in Dabwali, where a resident, overwhelmed by corruption, considered euthanasia, Selja described it as a dire warning for any sensitive government. She demanded unbiased probes into these cases and called for stringent actions against guilty officials for more accountable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026