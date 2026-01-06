Left Menu

Delhi High Court Blocks Online Piracy of Major Films and Shows

The Delhi High Court has ordered the blocking of over 160 websites illegally broadcasting popular films and shows like 'Friends' and 'Stranger Things.' Warner Bros Entertainment Inc claimed these sites engaged in online piracy. The court granted a dynamic injunction and directed ISPs to block the infringing websites.

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step in the fight against online piracy by ordering the blocking of more than 160 websites that were illegally broadcasting popular films and television shows, including 'Friends' and 'Stranger Things.'

Justice Tejas Karia, who presided over the case, passed the directive in response to a plea filed by Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. The entertainment giant argued that it was the rightful author, owner, or exclusive distributor of the mentioned films and shows in India and deserved protection under intellectual property laws.

Recognizing the 'hydra-headed nature' of the infringing websites, the court granted a dynamic injunction to curb the 'imminent possibility' of further unauthorized distribution. Internet service providers have been instructed to block access to these sites, and domain name registrars are required to lock and suspend them while submitting detailed subscriber information.

