Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy
The Supreme Court has criticized the Punjab government for its flexible admission criteria under the sports quota for MBBS and BDS courses. It emphasized that transparent admission processes must be defined at the outset to prevent unfair practices, and directed accommodation for appellants Sekhon and Singh.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Punjab government for its 'elastic' procedure in admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses under the sports quota for the 2024 session. The court stated that altering admission criteria mid-process violates fairness principles.
Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe highlighted that undefined admission processes pave the way for arbitrariness and nepotism. The admission rules must be set before the commencement of the process to ensure transparency and prevent authority misuse.
The court heard appeals from Divjot Sekhon and Shubhkarman Singh, ruling that the Punjab government's policy lacked merit and directed their accommodation in government medical college seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CIC Calls for Transparency in Sports Federations Recognition Ahead of 2036 Olympics Bid
Confidentiality over Transparency: CIC Upholds Limestone Export Data Denial
Call for Transparency: Punjab NRI Sabha's Accountability Under Scrutiny
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System
Revamped Tax Measures for Pan Masala: A Step Towards Transparency