Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

The Supreme Court has criticized the Punjab government for its flexible admission criteria under the sports quota for MBBS and BDS courses. It emphasized that transparent admission processes must be defined at the outset to prevent unfair practices, and directed accommodation for appellants Sekhon and Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:59 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Punjab government for its 'elastic' procedure in admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses under the sports quota for the 2024 session. The court stated that altering admission criteria mid-process violates fairness principles.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe highlighted that undefined admission processes pave the way for arbitrariness and nepotism. The admission rules must be set before the commencement of the process to ensure transparency and prevent authority misuse.

The court heard appeals from Divjot Sekhon and Shubhkarman Singh, ruling that the Punjab government's policy lacked merit and directed their accommodation in government medical college seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

 India
2
Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headlines

Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headline...

 India
3
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
4
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026