Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Punjab government for its 'elastic' procedure in admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses under the sports quota for the 2024 session. The court stated that altering admission criteria mid-process violates fairness principles.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe highlighted that undefined admission processes pave the way for arbitrariness and nepotism. The admission rules must be set before the commencement of the process to ensure transparency and prevent authority misuse.

The court heard appeals from Divjot Sekhon and Shubhkarman Singh, ruling that the Punjab government's policy lacked merit and directed their accommodation in government medical college seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)