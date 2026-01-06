Left Menu

India's Quest for Quality: The Roadmap to Developed Nation by 2047

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Sanjay Garg emphasized the importance of quality for India's aim to become a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted progress in hallmarking gold and silver jewelry, stressing quality's importance across sectors. Infrastructure readiness is key for mandatory silver hallmarking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:24 IST
India's aspiration to become a developed nation hinges significantly on the quality of its products and services, said Sanjay Garg, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), during the agency's 79th foundation day.

Garg affirmed that BIS is committed to ensuring citizens receive dependable products. He noted the agency's strides in hallmarking gold and silver jewelry, emphasizing that while 373 districts mandate gold hallmarking, silver hallmarking remains voluntary as infrastructure builds.

The BIS is evaluating the potential shift to mandatory silver hallmarking. As part of this effort, more than 23 lakh silver articles have been hallmark certified. Quality, Garg insists, distinguishes developing nations from their developed counterparts, underscoring its necessity as India targets 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

