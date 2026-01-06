India's Quest for Quality: The Roadmap to Developed Nation by 2047

India's aspiration to become a developed nation hinges significantly on the quality of its products and services, said Sanjay Garg, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), during the agency's 79th foundation day.

Garg affirmed that BIS is committed to ensuring citizens receive dependable products. He noted the agency's strides in hallmarking gold and silver jewelry, emphasizing that while 373 districts mandate gold hallmarking, silver hallmarking remains voluntary as infrastructure builds.

The BIS is evaluating the potential shift to mandatory silver hallmarking. As part of this effort, more than 23 lakh silver articles have been hallmark certified. Quality, Garg insists, distinguishes developing nations from their developed counterparts, underscoring its necessity as India targets 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)