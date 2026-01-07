Left Menu

Yemen's Escalating Crisis: A Struggle for Southern Independence

The Southern Transitional Council in Yemen faces a deepening crisis as tensions with Saudi Arabia escalate. A delegation sent to Riyadh for talks has gone silent, and Saudi airstrikes target separatists following disagreements over the council's leader, further intensifying the already complex conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council is grappling with a worsening crisis as efforts to engage in talks with Saudi Arabia have hit a roadblock. A 50-member delegation sent to Riyadh for de-escalation discussions has mysteriously ceased communication, raising concerns amid escalating tensions.

Saudi Arabia recently launched a series of airstrikes against the southern separatists, a move described by STC representative Amr al-Bidh as unjust and unfortunate. The airstrikes follow internal schisms, with the PLC accusing the STC's leader of treason for refusing to attend the Saudi talks.

The conflict in Yemen is exacerbated by deep-seated divisions between coalition members and differing agendas from foreign backers. With escalating violence, human casualty numbers continue to rise, reflecting the severe humanitarian crisis that envelops the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

