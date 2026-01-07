Yemen's Escalating Crisis: A Struggle for Southern Independence
The Southern Transitional Council in Yemen faces a deepening crisis as tensions with Saudi Arabia escalate. A delegation sent to Riyadh for talks has gone silent, and Saudi airstrikes target separatists following disagreements over the council's leader, further intensifying the already complex conflict.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council is grappling with a worsening crisis as efforts to engage in talks with Saudi Arabia have hit a roadblock. A 50-member delegation sent to Riyadh for de-escalation discussions has mysteriously ceased communication, raising concerns amid escalating tensions.
Saudi Arabia recently launched a series of airstrikes against the southern separatists, a move described by STC representative Amr al-Bidh as unjust and unfortunate. The airstrikes follow internal schisms, with the PLC accusing the STC's leader of treason for refusing to attend the Saudi talks.
The conflict in Yemen is exacerbated by deep-seated divisions between coalition members and differing agendas from foreign backers. With escalating violence, human casualty numbers continue to rise, reflecting the severe humanitarian crisis that envelops the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors
Drone Strikes on Foreign Vessels in Southern Odesa: A New Conflict Escalation
Russia's Oreshnik Missile Tests Precautionary Waters in Ukrainian Conflict
Karnataka Bolsters Human-Wildlife Conflict Management