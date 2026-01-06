Left Menu

Britain Bars US Islamic Preacher Over Defense of Hamas Ties

Britain has barred the US Islamic preacher Dr Shadee Elmasry from entering the UK due to his defense of Hamas. The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, revoked his travel authorization ahead of scheduled talks. Elmasry's ban stems from controversial social media posts justifying Hamas's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has prohibited the entry of Islamic preacher Dr. Shadee Elmasry from the US, following his defense of the extremist Hamas organization. Reports highlight Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's decision to cancel his travel authorization before he participated in a series of talks in the UK.

Dr. Elmasry was scheduled for talks organized by the Muslim charity Global Relief Trust in Birmingham, Bolton, and London. While the UK Home Office did not comment on specific cases, a spokesperson emphasized that there is no space in the UK for foreign nationals who 'spread hate or push extremist ideas'. Elmasry has been noted for controversial social media remarks regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, often aligning with Hamas's narratives.

Conservative MP Nick Timothy, a former Downing Street chief of staff, urged against Elmasry's entry. He called for the government to use its powers to bar individuals whose presence could harm public welfare. Meanwhile, Dr. Elmasry asserts that his message promotes 'compassion and connection'. He remains hopeful his travel ban will be overturned.

