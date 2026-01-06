Court Drama: Karnataka Ministers Ordered Notices Over RSS Defamation Allegations
A special court in Karnataka has ordered notices to ministers Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Youth Congress leader Mohammad Haris Nalapad following allegations of defaming the RSS. The notices arose from complaints by an RSS member, with ministers accused of making derogatory remarks against the organization, prompting legal proceedings.
A special court in Karnataka has issued notices to state ministers Priyank Kharge and Dinesh Gundu Rao, as well as Youth Congress leader Mohammad Haris Nalapad, on accusations of making defamatory comments against the RSS.
The action follows a complaint from an RSS member and city resident, Tejas A, under Section 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant alleges that Kharge's social media posts and calls to ban RSS activities in government spaces are meant to tarnish the organization's reputation.
The court's decision led to Priyank Kharge questioning the transparency of the RSS, asking about the organization's volunteers and donations. As the political intrigue unfolds, the next hearing is set for January 14, signaling an intensifying legal dispute in Karnataka's political landscape.
