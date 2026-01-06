Court Calls for Accountability Over Mango Trees: Govt Faces Rs 40,000 Fine
The Allahabad High Court expressed frustration over the Uttar Pradesh government's non-compliance with its previous orders regarding the illegal felling of mango trees. The court summoned key officials and fined the government Rs 40,000. Concerns raised include geo-tagging of trees and a lack of appropriate responses.
The Allahabad High Court has voiced significant discontent concerning the Uttar Pradesh government's failure to adhere to prior orders related to the illegal felling of mango trees in the region.
The Lucknow bench, led by Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary, has summoned top government officials, including the principal secretary (forest), amidst this ongoing legal battle.
The bench also implemented a Rs 40,000 fine on the state government, further emphasizing their call for accountability. The government's response was deemed inadequate in addressing the issues of geo-tagging and written instructions as highlighted in the court's orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
