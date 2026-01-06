Left Menu

Court Calls for Accountability Over Mango Trees: Govt Faces Rs 40,000 Fine

The Allahabad High Court expressed frustration over the Uttar Pradesh government's non-compliance with its previous orders regarding the illegal felling of mango trees. The court summoned key officials and fined the government Rs 40,000. Concerns raised include geo-tagging of trees and a lack of appropriate responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:40 IST
Court Calls for Accountability Over Mango Trees: Govt Faces Rs 40,000 Fine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has voiced significant discontent concerning the Uttar Pradesh government's failure to adhere to prior orders related to the illegal felling of mango trees in the region.

The Lucknow bench, led by Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary, has summoned top government officials, including the principal secretary (forest), amidst this ongoing legal battle.

The bench also implemented a Rs 40,000 fine on the state government, further emphasizing their call for accountability. The government's response was deemed inadequate in addressing the issues of geo-tagging and written instructions as highlighted in the court's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

 United States
2
Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

 India
3
Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

 India
4
Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026