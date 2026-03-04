Harmony in Colors: Uttar Pradesh's Peaceful Holi Festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the need for an environment of security and peace as essential for celebrating festivals like Holi in their true spirit. Speaking at the inauguration of Holi celebrations at the Gorakhnath Temple, he remarked on the festival's representation of social harmony and collective joy.

The chief minister expressed that Uttar Pradesh, along with the entire country, was advancing with newfound confidence, ensuring that Holika Dahan events were conducted with enthusiasm and peace at over 1.61 lakh locations. He linked the celebration to India's rich cultural heritage, preserved by ancestors for generations.

Adityanath also reflected on divine inspirations from religious figures to address societal issues and spoke of India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aspiring towards a developed nation. He concluded with best wishes for Holi, urging the continuation of the festival's harmonious essence through future generations.