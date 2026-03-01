Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Sanitation Push Ahead of Holi Festival

Ahead of the Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls for heightened sanitation efforts and measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. A cleanliness drive will take place across all Gram Panchayats from March 2 to 4, focusing on rural areas. Key initiatives include venue cleaning and anti-larval spraying.

  • India

With the Holi festival approaching, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to focus on sanitation and disease prevention across rural areas. Commencing on March 2, a statewide cleanliness initiative is set to include dedicated efforts in all Gram Panchayats.

The sanitation push will involve cleaning various sites such as event venues, ghats, ponds, Amrit Sarovars, and bathing areas. The initiative also prioritizes mosquito control through fogging and anti-larval measures, alongside ensuring proper waste management.

Officials are tasked with ongoing monitoring, including the identification of waterlogged areas for permanent drainage solutions. Fixing and safeguarding riverbanks and ponds have been assigned to local Gram Panchayats to further reduce the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria.

