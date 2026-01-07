Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

A mass rally by ultra-Orthodox Jews against military conscription in Jerusalem turned deadly on Tuesday, as a teenage boy was killed after being crushed by a bus driving into the crowd. The event has reignited debates over mandatory military service and its exemptions, a divisive issue in Israeli society.

The Israeli police have detained the bus driver involved in the incident, but the driver's name has not been released. Video footage shows the bus navigating through a dense crowd of ultra-Orthodox men attending the demonstration, which drew thousands of participants.

The tragedy underscores the ongoing societal divides over conscription laws, particularly for ultra-Orthodox seminary students who are exempt from service, while the majority of Israelis see military duty as a national obligation. Adding to the tensions is Israel's escalating military activity, with the highest death toll in recent decades attributed to conflicts across the Middle East.