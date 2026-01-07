Left Menu

Cab Confusion: The Tale of a Woman's Uneasy Ride

A woman named Jyoti Dalal refused to pay a cab fare after an extended journey, allegedly threatening the driver, Ziauddin, with police action. This isn't her first scam; she previously conned another driver and a salon. An investigation is underway as police seek to apprehend Dalal.

A woman in the city took an unexpected turn with a cab ride, ending in a refusal to pay, and subsequent threats directed at the driver, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Cab driver Ziauddin alleged in a police complaint that passenger Jyoti Dalal engaged his services at 8 am for a long route, from Sector 31 to the bus stand, and onward to Cyber City. Throughout the trip, he lent her Rs 700 for food and drink, but when he requested his fare, she became hostile.

Dalal then threatened to falsify allegations against Ziauddin and caused a scene at the Sector 29 Police Station. Previous incidents linked to Dalal include defrauding a salon of Rs 20,000 and evading a cab fare of Rs 2,000. With an FIR filed under fraud and other charges, the police, led by SHO Ravi Kumar, are on the lookout to arrest Dalal.

