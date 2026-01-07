Left Menu

Cambodia Extradites Chen Zhi Amid Crime Crackdown

Cambodia extradited three Chinese nationals, including Chen Zhi, linked to transnational crime. Chen Zhi's Cambodian citizenship was revoked amid allegations of massive online fraud involving trafficked workers. Sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain, Chen led the Prince Group, accused of operating scam centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:20 IST
Cambodia extradited three Chinese nationals, including a prominent Cambodian-Chinese businessman, Chen Zhi, in response to a request from China following a joint investigation into transnational crime. The individuals were deported on Tuesday after Cambodia's interior ministry confirmed its compliance with Beijing's request.

While the details surrounding Chen Zhi's specific crimes remain unclear, his Cambodian citizenship was revoked amid serious allegations. Both the United States and Britain have sanctioned Chen Zhi's Prince Group, accusing it of operating large-scale online scam centers, exploiting trafficked workers to deceive victims globally.

As Southeast Asia's border areas have become notorious hubs for online fraud, Chen Zhi's case highlights significant international efforts to combat this prolific crime. The U.S. Treasury has marked its largest action in Southeast Asia by targeting 146 individuals and companies affiliated with the Prince Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

