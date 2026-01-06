NATO-Style Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Fresh Progress Unveiled

The Coalition of the Willing advanced efforts to create a framework for NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced in Paris on Tuesday. The meeting aimed to consolidate contributions for future guarantees to assure Ukraine of its security amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meloni stated the discussions were constructive, reflecting strong alignment among Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and other allies. These talks are part of broader efforts to ensure a lasting and just peace in the region.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine entering its fourth year, the necessity for solid security arrangements becomes increasingly urgent. The participating nations are determined to support Ukraine's sovereignty and work towards a peaceful resolution.