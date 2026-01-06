Left Menu

NATO-Style Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Fresh Progress Unveiled

The Coalition of the Willing made significant advancements in establishing NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine during a Paris meeting. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni confirmed the gathering aimed to solidify commitments to assist Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. The talks highlighted broad international alignment towards lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:57 IST
NATO-Style Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Fresh Progress Unveiled
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Coalition of the Willing advanced efforts to create a framework for NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced in Paris on Tuesday. The meeting aimed to consolidate contributions for future guarantees to assure Ukraine of its security amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meloni stated the discussions were constructive, reflecting strong alignment among Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and other allies. These talks are part of broader efforts to ensure a lasting and just peace in the region.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine entering its fourth year, the necessity for solid security arrangements becomes increasingly urgent. The participating nations are determined to support Ukraine's sovereignty and work towards a peaceful resolution.

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
2
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global
3
Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

 India
4
Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026