Yemen's Southern Crisis: Leader's Disappearance Deepens Gulf Rift

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, eluded planned peace negotiations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions in Yemen's southern turmoil and undermining hopes for a swift resolution. His sudden disappearance has intensified the already fragile relationship between key Gulf allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-backed coalition, confirmed Zubaidi's absence. Despite a delayed flight carrying several STC leaders, Zubaidi did not board, sparking concerns over his whereabouts and intentions. Intelligence suggests he mobilized forces during the delay, raising alarms about potential escalations.

The disappearance comes as Saudi Arabia and the UAE grapple with internal conflicts, compounded by accusations of high treason against Zubaidi. Saudi-led preemptive airstrikes in al-Dhalea, meanwhile, underscore the complex and rapidly evolving security dynamics in the region.

