Tensions between Saudi-backed forces and Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have intensified, further clouding the country's prospects for peace. The STC leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, has been charged with treason after reportedly refusing to attend talks in Saudi Arabia, signaling a significant rift.

In an aggressive turn, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting STC camps in Yemen's al-Dhale governorate, marking a regrettable escalation in hostilities. The STC condemned these actions and called for an immediate halt to bombings, emphasizing the need for dialogue to mitigate the crisis.

Saudi's recent military maneuvers, especially the relentless airstrikes, have strained ties with the UAE, creating a complex geopolitical environment. The ongoing conflict, rooted in competing agendas, underscores the severe humanitarian toll in Yemen, a region marred by years of war and chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)