Escalation in Yemen: Rift Between STC and Saudi-Backed Forces Intensifies

Tensions in Yemen rise as the Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader is expelled and charged with treason for declining talks in Saudi Arabia. Saudi airstrikes target STC camps, escalating hostilities as both nations wrestle for control amidst a backdrop of prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Tensions between Saudi-backed forces and Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have intensified, further clouding the country's prospects for peace. The STC leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, has been charged with treason after reportedly refusing to attend talks in Saudi Arabia, signaling a significant rift.

In an aggressive turn, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting STC camps in Yemen's al-Dhale governorate, marking a regrettable escalation in hostilities. The STC condemned these actions and called for an immediate halt to bombings, emphasizing the need for dialogue to mitigate the crisis.

Saudi's recent military maneuvers, especially the relentless airstrikes, have strained ties with the UAE, creating a complex geopolitical environment. The ongoing conflict, rooted in competing agendas, underscores the severe humanitarian toll in Yemen, a region marred by years of war and chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

