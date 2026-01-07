Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Demolition Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

A clash erupted during a demolition drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries to five policemen. Prompt police action, including teargas, restored order. The incident was fueled by social media rumors of the mosque's demolition, although it remained unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:13 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Demolition Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
  • Country:
  • India

Violence broke out near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan during an anti-encroachment drive, early Wednesday. Some individuals resorted to stone-pelting against police personnel, injuring five officers.

The unrest, sparked by social media rumors, led to the police using mild force and teargas to manage the crowd. The alleged demolition of the mosque, later confirmed as false, fueled tensions in the area.

Authorities insist the drive targeted illegal commercial establishments. Joint efforts with local stakeholders aimed to preserve order, with police and state officials emphasizing the mosque's safety.

