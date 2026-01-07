Clashes Erupt Over Demolition Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Violence broke out near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan during an anti-encroachment drive, early Wednesday. Some individuals resorted to stone-pelting against police personnel, injuring five officers.

The unrest, sparked by social media rumors, led to the police using mild force and teargas to manage the crowd. The alleged demolition of the mosque, later confirmed as false, fueled tensions in the area.

Authorities insist the drive targeted illegal commercial establishments. Joint efforts with local stakeholders aimed to preserve order, with police and state officials emphasizing the mosque's safety.