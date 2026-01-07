Court Mandates Take-Down of Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has issued an order requiring the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to delete social media content falsely connecting BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case within 24 hours.

Justice Mini Pushkarna's interim order, on a defamation suit by Gautam, also directs social media platforms, including X, Meta Platforms Inc, and Google LLC, to take down any defamatory posts if the political parties fail to comply.

Gautam's legal team argues that the social media allegations severely damage his five-decade long reputation, calling the claims baseless and defamatory. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)