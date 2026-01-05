Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court refused bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities Act. Although co-activists received bail, his father expressed disappointment over the decision. Khalid's friend shared his relieved reaction over others' bail on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a prima facie case against him.
Despite the ruling, Khalid's father, S Q R Ilyas, labeled the decision as 'unfortunate' and refrained from further comments. The court granted bail to other activists involved in the case.
Khalid's friend expressed his relief for his peers' release on social media, underscoring the lingering wait for Khalid's own legal resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Key Activists in Delhi Riots Case
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists; BJP Criticizes Congress Support
SC grants bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in Delhi riots case.
SC rejects bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case.
Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case