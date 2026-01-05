Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a prima facie case against him.

Despite the ruling, Khalid's father, S Q R Ilyas, labeled the decision as 'unfortunate' and refrained from further comments. The court granted bail to other activists involved in the case.

Khalid's friend expressed his relief for his peers' release on social media, underscoring the lingering wait for Khalid's own legal resolution.

