Brazil's Courts and the Bolsonaro Hospital Saga
Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the transfer of former President Jair Bolsonaro from prison to a hospital for medical tests after he experienced a fall. Initially, Moraes had denied the request but later agreed to the medical examination, highlighting potential health concerns.
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to leave prison for medical evaluations following a fall where he sustained a head injury, according to a court decision released on Wednesday.
The authorization allows Bolsonaro's transfer to the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia on January 7, where he will undergo several diagnostic procedures, including a CT scan, MRI, and electroencephalogram.
This development followed an earlier decision by Moraes that denied the former president's request to seek immediate hospital care, citing that there was no urgent necessity at that time.
