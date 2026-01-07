Brazil's Courts and the Bolsonaro Hospital Saga

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to leave prison for medical evaluations following a fall where he sustained a head injury, according to a court decision released on Wednesday.

The authorization allows Bolsonaro's transfer to the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia on January 7, where he will undergo several diagnostic procedures, including a CT scan, MRI, and electroencephalogram.

This development followed an earlier decision by Moraes that denied the former president's request to seek immediate hospital care, citing that there was no urgent necessity at that time.

(With inputs from agencies.)