Foreigners Detained During Rajasthan Religious Procession

Two foreign nationals were detained by security agencies amid a religious procession in Anupgarh, a border-sensitive area in Rajasthan, on Monday, according to officials.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took action during the procession, leading to the detention of the foreigners by local police for questioning. Initial reports suggested they were Germans; however, they were later identified as Czechoslovakians.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan confirmed no suspicious materials were recovered. The individuals, a man and a woman, unknowingly entered the restricted border region with friends. Investigations are ongoing to verify their identity and travel permissions, given the security concerns associated with the sensitive border area.