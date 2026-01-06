Water Crisis Escalates: Congress Demands Justice Amid Indore Tragedy

On Tuesday, Opposition Congress leaders met with families affected by the recent water contamination crisis in Bhagirathpura, Indore, where tainted tap water led to a diarrhoea outbreak. The Congress accused the ruling BJP government of underreporting the tragedy's fatalities.

Tensions escalated as Congress workers, led by Opposition Assembly Leader Umang Singhar, faced off with police who initially barred their entry into the area. Despite this, Congress leaders, including State President Jitu Patwari, gained access and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family and accountability from government officials.

Indore's administration confirmed six deaths; however, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledged ten, while residents claimed 17, including a child. The Congress criticized the government's crisis management and labeled it as negligence. They are also pushing for Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's resignation and a public apology from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)