Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police have lodged an FIR following allegations of provocative slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The action by police followed a complaint from the university administration.

The FIR was based on sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning intentional insult, statements causing public mischief, and common intention. The complaint arose after slogans were allegedly raised at a student gathering at Sabarmati Dhaba within JNU's campus.

JNU's administration cited the slogans as "highly objectionable and inflammatory," prompting legal action and an internal inquiry. The protest originally commemorated the January 5, 2020, campus violence but shifted tone after Supreme Court bail denials for activists in the Delhi riots case. While investigations continue, student leaders maintain the slogans were ideological, not personal attacks.

