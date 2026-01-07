Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Yemen's Southern Separatists and Gulf Rift

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, sparked fresh tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE by skipping crucial talks in Riyadh. His absence highlighted internal rifts as the coalition against the Houthis fractures. Meanwhile, shifts in alliances and military maneuvers threaten the fragile stability in Yemen.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, has ignited a political storm by failing to attend critical discussions in Riyadh, escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The controversy emerged amid the ongoing conflict with the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Zubaidi's absence has exposed growing divisions within the coalition forces, threatening the already delicate political landscape in the region. Saudi reports suggest he remained in Aden to command military operations, despite being expected in Riyadh. In response, the Saudi-backed government has dismissed key ministers and initiated an investigation.

This situation comes as both major oil producers struggle with diverging strategies on geopolitical issues, further straining the historical alliance. As Saudi Arabia accuses Zubaidi of stirring unrest by distributing arms, efforts to stabilize Yemen remain in jeopardy, underscoring the fragile state of Gulf cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

