Banerjee storms I-PAC chief’s home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing ED raid, alleging that the central agency was attempting to seize the TMC's internal documents, hard disks and sensitive data linked to its election strategy.

She said the raid at the residence and offices of Jain, ''the in-charge of my IT cell'', was politically motivated and unconstitutional.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, arrived at Jain's residence around noon, minutes after Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached the spot, and stayed for 20-25 minutes before emerging with a green folder in her hand.

"They have raided the residence and offices of our in-charge of IT cell. They were confiscating my party's documents and hard disks, which have details about our party candidates for the assembly polls. I have brought those back," Banerjee told reporters.

She accused the ED officials of walking away with hard disks, mobile phones, laptops, candidate lists and internal strategy documents of the ruling party.

"Is it the duty of the ED to collect political party data?" she asked.

Apart from providing political consultancy to the TMC, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC ) also manages the party's IT and media operations.

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP leadership, Banerjee described the search as an act of "political vendetta" and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing constitutional agencies to intimidate opposition parties.

"This is not law enforcement. Is this how the nastiest home minister functions, who can protect the country?" she said, later adding, "I am sorry Mr Amit Shah, the Prime Minister must control his home minister." ED searches had also been underway since early morning at I-PAC's office in Sector V, Salt Lake. Banerjee alleged the raids began around 6 am when no one was present at the office.

"They started the search when there was nobody inside. They transferred our data, poll strategies and information into their system. This is a crime," she alleged after visiting the Sector-V office.

According to sources, several files were brought out of the office during the search and placed in the chief minister's vehicle while she was still at Jain's residence.

Banerjee later proceeded to the Sector-V office, reaching around 1 pm. By then, senior officers of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate had cordoned off the area, while several local TMC leaders and ministers, including Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty and state minister Sujit Bose, were already present.

Senior state police officers, including Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, also reached the office. Central forces had sealed the entry and exit points of the multi-storey building where I-PAC's office is located. Without engaging with central force personnel, Banerjee accessed the building through the basement and took a general lift to reach the 11th floor, where the office is situated, despite a separate VIP lift arrangement being available.

"They have taken our election strategy, our SIR data and other details. If the assembly polls pass and we have to draw up election plans afresh, who will be responsible?" the CM asked.

Accusing the BJP of systematically undermining democracy, Banerjee alleged large-scale deletion of voters from electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"The BJP is the murderer of democracy. Names of over 15 lakh people have been deleted through the SIR process. Do they think they can capture the state by deleting voters and raiding the IT cell offices of political parties?" she said.

Asserting that the TMC is a registered political party that pays income tax, Banerjee said the Centre cannot "bulldoze us using money and muscle power".

"I dare the BJP to fight us politically if they want to win Bengal," she said, adding that she would remain at the I-PAC office until Jain arrived and resumed work.

The episode is reminiscent of a dramatic standoff in 2019 at the same Loudon Street address, when the CBI searched the bungalow of then police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, prompting Banerjee to rush to the spot and later stage a dharna in central Kolkata.

Reacting sharply, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the chief minister of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of constitutional agencies.

"I feel that the chief minister's visit, along with the Kolkata police commissioner, was unethical, unconstitutional and a direct interference in a central agency's investigation," Adhikari told reporters, questioning why the TMC's internal documents were allegedly with a private consultancy firm.

The ED did not issue any official statement on the searches till the filing of this report, and the exact nature of the case being probed remained unclear.

