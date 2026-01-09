Left Menu

Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

Section 163 of the BNSS has been enforced near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque following a stone-pelting incident. Delhi Police urge prayers at home and deploy over 1,000 officers plus paramilitary units. A total of 11 arrests have been made, with ongoing investigations relying on CCTV and social media footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:12 IST
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident
Security personnel at Turkman Gate area in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a recent stone-pelting incident in Delhi's Turkman Gate area, authorities have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, restricting gatherings. The Delhi Police have urged the public to conduct Friday prayers at home to prevent potential conflicts.

The incident followed a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. Consequently, over 1,000 police officers, along with paramilitary forces and anti-riot vehicles, have been deployed around the mosque to curb any further disturbances.

Delhi Police reported that 11 individuals have been arrested in relation to the stone-throwing episode, with 30 more identified through CCTV and viral videos. Ongoing raids aim to apprehend these suspects. A police bodycam, capturing events before the violence, is under review as part of the investigation.

In related developments, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi is expected to receive a police summons after being seen at the site before violence erupted. The demolition, directed by the Delhi High Court and conducted near Turkman Gate, Ramlila Maidan, was coordinated with community leaders to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

