Kurdish Defiance in Aleppo: A Standoff with Syrian Authority
Kurdish groups in Aleppo have rejected government ceasefire terms demanding their withdrawal from the city. This defiance highlights tensions in Syria's post-war recovery efforts. The U.S. aims to extend a temporary ceasefire, while Turkey warns of military action if integration is not honored.
Kurdish groups in Aleppo have vowed to resist government forces, rejecting a ceasefire imposed by Damascus that demands Kurdish fighters leave the Syrian city. The clashes expose a key faultline in Syria's recovery as Kurdish fighters resist central authority enforced by President Ahmed al-Sharaa's Islamist-led government.
The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least nine civilians and the displacement of over 140,000 residents. Kurdish forces are determined to maintain control over the neighborhoods they have held since the war's early days in 2011, despite government pressure to retreat to the Kurdish-held northeast.
The U.S. has expressed hope for extending the temporary ceasefire to ensure lasting calm and foster dialogue. Meanwhile, Turkey, viewing the Kurdish-led SDF as a terrorist group, has threatened military action. Syria's Information Minister, Hamza al-Mustafa, called recent security measures in Aleppo a response to maintain order, emphasizing that the Kurds remain integral to Syria's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
