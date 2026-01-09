Epic Clash: RCB's Mandhana vs MI's Kaur in WPL 2026 Opener

In a thrilling commencement to the Women's Premier League 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, won the toss and decided to field against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Navi Mumbai on Friday. MI, with two titles under their belt, are eager to kick off their campaign on a high note.

The match shines a light on Indian cricket stalwarts Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as they lead MI and RCB, respectively. At the toss, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed a preference to bowl first due to potential dew, but noted her team's balanced preparation over the last 10 days. Mandhana echoed the importance of early restrictions, highlighting her team's youthful vigor and seamless integration of overseas players.

The MI Women's playing XI includes talents like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr alongside Kaur. RCB fields a squad with Grace Harris and promising stars such as Dayalan Hemalatha and Richa Ghosh. As both teams hit the pitch, fans eagerly anticipate a high-stakes opener that promises to set the tone for the season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)