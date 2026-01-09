Tragic Loss at Saket Court: Work Pressure Claims Life

In a tragic incident at Saket Court, a differently-abled administrative clerk, Harish Singh Mahar, took his own life, reportedly due to overwhelming work pressure. Mahar, 43, had been employed at the court for a mere three months when he decided to end his life on Friday, local police confirmed.

Mahar's suicide note revealed that the job demands were insurmountable given his 60 percent disability. In his plea, he encouraged the high court to accommodate disabled employees better to prevent similar tragedies. His death has prompted an outcry among court staff, who are now abstaining from work and demanding a thorough investigation.

Anil Basoya of the Saket Court Association highlighted the issue of understaffing, stating that workloads intended for multiple people were placed on single individuals. As the investigation continues, colleagues mourn Mahar's loss and seek justice and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)