Delhi's Civic Clash: MCD vs AAP

The Mayor of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of continuously undermining the integrity of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by deliberately disrupting House sessions to sidestep critical discussions.

During a press briefing, Singh remarked that a condemnation resolution was meant to address derogatory comments against Sikh Gurus allegedly made by AAP leader Atishi. However, the session was cut short amid protests and slogans.

Additionally, a significant discussion on Delhi's rampant illegal parking issue was suspended due to the chaos, with Singh alleging AAP's ties with parking mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)