Delhi's Civic Clash: MCD vs AAP

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh accused the Aam Aadmi Party of disrupting Municipal Corporation proceedings to avoid addressing key issues. A condemnation resolution over remarks against Sikh Gurus was interrupted, and discussions on illegal parking were thwarted, with Singh alleging a nexus between AAP and parking mafias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:31 IST
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Mayor of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of continuously undermining the integrity of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by deliberately disrupting House sessions to sidestep critical discussions.

During a press briefing, Singh remarked that a condemnation resolution was meant to address derogatory comments against Sikh Gurus allegedly made by AAP leader Atishi. However, the session was cut short amid protests and slogans.

Additionally, a significant discussion on Delhi's rampant illegal parking issue was suspended due to the chaos, with Singh alleging AAP's ties with parking mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

