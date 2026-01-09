Court Discharges Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister in 10-Year-Old Case
The Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, and 13 others were discharged from a decade-old case involving the flouting of prohibitory orders. The court accepted the state government's application to withdraw the prosecution due to weak evidence and lack of individual harm caused.
In a significant legal development, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, along with 13 others, has been discharged from a long-standing case by a local court. The case, dating back to 2015, involved charges of disregarding prohibitory orders by staging a road blockade in Ballia city.
The prosecution's decision to withdraw the case, sanctioned by the state governor, came after acknowledging shortcomings in the evidence presented. Special Judicial Magistrate Anil Kumar Mishra noted the weak prospects for success, citing the lack of specific harm caused to any individuals during the incident.
The court order to discharge the accused underscores the procedural fairness, as no charges had been formally established. The state government's initiative to retract the case highlights considerations of judicial economy and resource allocation.