Heightened Security Follows Turkman Gate Arrests

Delhi Police arrested Mohd Imran in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, bringing arrests to 12. Security remains tight with extensive surveillance, yet no restrictions are placed on Friday prayers. Investigations also target social media influencers accused of spreading misinformation, while a Samajwadi Party MP's role is under scrutiny.

Heightened Security Follows Turkman Gate Arrests
In a significant development, Delhi Police arrested Mohd Imran, marking the 12th arrest in the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate. Security across the area remains on high alert, particularly surrounding Friday prayers.

Authorities maintain a robust police presence, deploying additional forces near sensitive areas, while senior officers closely monitor the situation. Despite the heightened security, officials clarified there are no restrictions on mosque activities.

As investigations continue, police have identified social media influencers for allegedly spreading unverified information. The role of a Samajwadi Party MP is also under scrutiny. Police urge the public to refrain from acting on unverified information and to cooperate with their efforts to maintain peace.

