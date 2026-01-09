Sabarimala Temple Chief Priest Arrested in Gold Loss Case

In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold loss case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest, citing his alleged involvement in the incident. This arrest comes after statements from the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and former Travancore Devaswom Board president, A Padmakumar, implicated Rajeevaru.

The probe identified Rajeevaru's connections with Potty and his recommendation for replating sacred temple elements. Though once questioned, the officials concluded that Rajeevaru's role warranted arrest. Notably, Rajeevaru is the 11th person detained since the Kerala High Court initiated the SIT to delve into the gold loss, reflecting the probe's expanding net.

The investigation is carried out under the Kerala High Court's vigilant oversight, affirming its integrity. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar asserted that every evidence would be meticulously assessed, with no constraints placed on the SIT's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)