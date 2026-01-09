Left Menu

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

The Kerala High Court supervises the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sabarimala gold theft case, ensuring independent functioning without external pressure. Recent activities include questioning of key figures and court satisfaction with investigation progress, granting an additional six weeks for completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:31 IST
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments
State Police Chief and DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court is closely overseeing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the Sabarimala gold theft case. According to the State Director General of Police Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, the SIT is operating independently and is free from any external pressure.

This declaration follows the questioning of former chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru by the SIT. The investigation, which has garnered significant attention, is examining alleged irregularities surrounding a 1998 gold donation from industrialist Vijay Mallya meant for the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

The Kerala High Court recently expressed its satisfaction with the ongoing probe's progress, granting the SIT an additional six weeks to complete its inquiry. Key figures have been interrogated, and the investigation has been structured into multiple phases to trace the trajectory of the gold originally used in temple decorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

 India
2
EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

 Belgium
3
Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central Delhi

Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central De...

 India
4
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026