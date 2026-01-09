Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

The Kerala High Court is closely overseeing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the Sabarimala gold theft case. According to the State Director General of Police Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, the SIT is operating independently and is free from any external pressure.

This declaration follows the questioning of former chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru by the SIT. The investigation, which has garnered significant attention, is examining alleged irregularities surrounding a 1998 gold donation from industrialist Vijay Mallya meant for the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

The Kerala High Court recently expressed its satisfaction with the ongoing probe's progress, granting the SIT an additional six weeks to complete its inquiry. Key figures have been interrogated, and the investigation has been structured into multiple phases to trace the trajectory of the gold originally used in temple decorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)